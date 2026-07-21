Skyroot CEO recalls emotional call with father after Vikram-1's historic success

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Skyroot Aerospace co-founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana (right) with his father during a birthday celebration./Courtesy X

A day after Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 successfully reached orbit, the company's CEO shared an emotional note on social media, recalling the first phone call he made after the milestone, to his father.



In a post on X, the CEO said his father had always believed in him, even when he struggled academically. Recalling his school days, he revealed that he had scored just 51 marks in Mathematics in Class 8 and had failed another subject, making it unimaginable at the time that he would one day study at an IIT or help lead India's first privately developed rocket into orbit.



He said his father broke down in tears during the call and could not utter a word after hearing the news. "He just cried. And cried. He couldn't speak a single word. But I understood every word he couldn't say," the CEO wrote.



Reflecting on the achievement, he said he had managed to hold back his emotions when Vikram-1 reached orbit but found himself overwhelmed while writing about the conversation with his father.



Ending the post with a tribute, he thanked his father and saluted "every dad who dreams big for their children and never gives up on them."