Sikh community joins SP protest against proposed demolition of Rampur varsity

22:43

Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur./Courtesy, Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

A group led by Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary Kuldeep Singh Bhullar on Tuesday staged a protest against the proposed demolition of the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.



The protesters, most of them from the Sikh community, alleged that Jauhar University is being targeted out of "malice".



Bhullar told reporters that the youth have taken to the streets to save Jauhar University, and that members of the Sikh community visited the campus to express solidarity.



He claimed that Jauhar University was constructed on gram samaj (village community) land and its building plan was duly approved.



However, the government intends to destroy this "temple of education" out of a spirit of vendetta --- a move the Sikh community would not allow to happen, Bhullar said.



The SP leader said the party workers across districts are protesting against the demolition order, and added that it would make every effort to save the university.



It comes as students' protests continued for the fourth consecutive day, demanding that the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) withdraw its order to raze down 38 of the university's 40 buildings. -- PTI