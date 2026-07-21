Shivakumar goes to Delhi again, amid cabinet expansion buzz

10:42

Amid buzz that the much-awaited expansion of his cabinet is likely soon, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will be in New Delhi on Tuesday for discussions with the Congress high command.



According to party sources, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and state Congress President B K Hariprasad are also likely to be part of the discussions.



As per the chief minister's travel plan shared with the media, he will land in the national capital later on Tuesday morning and meet Union ministers. His return journey has not been scheduled.



While his travel plan does not mention a meeting with the Congress high command, party sources suggest he will hold talks with the leadership.



Speaking at an event on Monday, Shivakumar said, "Siddaramaiah and I are going to Delhi, cabinet has to be expanded, it is already late..."



Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and Hariprasad visited Delhi last week and held discussions with the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi; AICC General Secretary (Organisation), K C Venugopal; and General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala.



As AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge had to come to Bengaluru for personal reasons during their visit last week, Shivakumar later met Kharge in the city on Saturday and held discussions.



The trip comes amid intense lobbying by ministerial aspirants seeking induction into the cabinet. Shivakumar was sworn in as the chief minister along with 13 Ministers on June 3, following Siddaramaiah's resignation as CM on May 28.



With the sanctioned strength of Karnataka's ministry being 34, including the CM, 20 berths are still vacant, and pressure is mounting on Shivakumar to expand his cabinet.



With many ministerial aspirants and limited berths available, Shivakumar walks a tightrope, risking large-scale disgruntlement among those left out, according to party sources. PTI