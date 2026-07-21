'Sheer hypocrisy': Vir Das calls out artists' silence on CJP stir

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Actor and comedian Vir Das questioned the silence of live artists over the students' protest and urged them to extend support, calling their ignorance a "sheer hypocrisy".



Das shared a note on his Instagram handle on Tuesday and said the individuals who are ignoring such issues later expect the crowd to gather to support them and attend their events. "If you are an Indian live artist. I hope you understand the sheer hypocrisy of not speaking up for the people, and then trying to sell them tickets later," he wrote.



"You are appearing as a silent viewer to what the Indian crowd cares about, and then expecting an Indian crowd to be loud and vocal and care about you. You do you. Doesn't work. The concert economy in India is built on young people gathering in support."



"I get that 'you're not political' which is subtext for 'I'm comfortable'. I always look at those statements and think, do you buddy...I'd submit to you that this issue isn't political or partisan anymore. You can support them by platforming what they care about" he added.



The protest "Chalo Sansad" was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday in New Delhi. Thousands of protestors marched towards the parliament building demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and protesting against severe exam paper leaks and education corruption.



In response, the authorities used force to disrupt the demonstrations, detaining protesters and deploying police. -- PTI