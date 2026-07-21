Rahul urges people to join Cong protest in front of PM's residence

18:25

Rajeev Shukla stated the party had no other option left except to protest.





"They are not conducting a debate in Parliament. So what else could we have done? We had to take to the streets."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over police action during the march by protestors to Parliament yesterday over their demands, and called upon people who believe in justice for students to join the Congress protest outside the PM Modi's residence.In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also said the voice of students will not be ignored.Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal are among Congress leaders who are protesting at Lok Kalyan Marg demanding resignation of PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan had also joined the protest.'An attack on students is an attack on every Indian family. PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without sequences. He cannot. Not this time. I appeal to every patriotic Indian who believes our students deserve justice -- join us in dharna in front of the Prime Minister's residence. The voice of India's students will not be ignored,' Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendera Singh, arrived at the protest site and was seen briefly conversing with Rahul Gandhi.Delhi Police detained some Congress leaders who were part of the protest.Congress has alleged that their leaders were not allowed to speak and raise the issue concerning students in Parliament."We have a simple demand. Our Leaders of the Opposition have raised this demand both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The demand is that the Home Minister clarifies this in Parliament and this issue is discussed in the House. We want him to issue a statement on the way democracy and our Constitution are being murdered, and atrocities are being committed against the students. We have been demanding the resignation of the Education Minister for 45 days," he told reporters.Sandeep Dikshit alleged that the government tried to politicise the matter of the NEET-UG paper leak."Rahul Gandhi has always raised such issues. He raised a question on the entire education system. The day the paper leaked, he took to the streets. The government has been trying to politicise this matter. We have to stand with every youth of the country whose aspirations and expectations were brutally trampled by the government yesterday."Union Health Minister JP Nadda also visited RML Hospital and met students injured during CJP march yesterday. Several police personnel were also injured.Nadda on Monday met a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which submitted its demands to the government. --