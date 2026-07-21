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Rahul, Priyanka protest outside PM Modi's residence

Tue, 21 July 2026
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Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accompanied by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, protested outside the Prime Minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of PM Narendra Modi over the police action against students protesting on the NEET paper leak issue.

The two leaders were joined in the dharna by several party MPs and leaders, who raised slogans against the prime minister.

The Congress leaders earlier marched to the prime minister's residence against what they alleged were "police brutalities" on the young students during the CJP-led protest march to Parliament on Monday.

"We have marched to PM Modi's house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday. The Government doesn't want to take any accountability, nor does it want to have a debate on it in Parliament," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"The Prime Minister and Home Minister must resign for destroying the future of India's youth," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders, earlier met some of the students injured in Monday's police action at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. -- PTI 

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