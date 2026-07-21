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PM must resign: Rahul tells MoS Jitendra Singh

Tue, 21 July 2026
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The Congress on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and sought a detailed discussion in both Houses of Parliament on the alleged police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak issue, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah present. 

Senior journalist Arvind Gunasekar quoted  sources as saying that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi conveyed the demands to Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh, who met him during the Congress' protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

Gunasekar posted on X: 'Sources say, Rahul Gandhi has conveyed to Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO their demands: 1. Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan  2. A detailed discussion on 'police brutality on students' in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in both the Houses of Parliament.'

The protest followed the party leaders' visit to students injured in Monday's police action, with the Congress accusing the government of using excessive force against protesters.

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