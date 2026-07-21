Mumbai man wins hearts with free food for CJP protesters

19:53

Protesters sitting at Jantar Mantar had a welcome visitor early Tuesday who came bearing food packets, all paid for.



A video clip, which has since gone viral, showed a delivery partner reaching the site where hundreds stay put amid heavy rain with packets of food ordered and paid for by a Mumbai resident.



Displaying the order details on his mobile phone, the man says the food was ordered by Anuj Rawat from Mumbai, Maharashtra, with instructions to distribute it to anyone hungry.



"Someone named Anuj Rawat from Mumbai, Maharashtra, ordered the food and asked us to distribute it to anyone hungry at Jantar Mantar. The payment has already been made online," the delivery partner says in the video.



The clip has garnered widespread praise. Several users hailed the Mumbaikar's solidarity, while others commented that "humanity is not lost."



The video surfaced a day after thousands of protesters participating in the Cockroach Janta Party's Parliament march were subjected to a lathi charge and tear gas.



The agitation continued on Tuesday, with hundreds of students and supporters returning to Jantar Mantar and persisting with their original demand of an apology from Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET fiasco. -- PTI