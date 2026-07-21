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Marvel heroes come together in 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer

Tue, 21 July 2026
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Marvel Studios has released the trailer of the much-awaited Avengers: Doomsday, set to be released on December 18.

Featuring Robert Downey Jr alongside Steve Rogers, Ian McKellen, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, among others, the film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the duo known for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The trailer features Downey Jr returning in a new role as Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man. Alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes, in an epic battle that promises to redefine the future of the franchise.

In Avengers: Doomsday, heroes from distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

It is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz and also features Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Tim Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, and Tenoch Huerta Mejia, among others. -- PTI

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