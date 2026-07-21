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Man kills wife, two children and dies by suicide in Karnataka

Tue, 21 July 2026
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A 37-year-old man identified as Harish allegedly killed his wife and two daughters before ending his life by hanging himself in Karnataka's Hunsur district, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, on receiving information, the Hunsur police station inspector along with the team visited the spot and found the bodies of 37-year-old Nikshita, and daughters Nikshita, 14, and Raksha, 8.

Preliminary investigation suggests that while the wife and children were sleeping, Harish allegedly covered their nose and mouth with a plastic bag and suffocated them to death. Later, he reportedly went to the first floor and ended his life.

During the investigation, police recovered a notebook containing a death note. It mentions the name Hanumantesh and has only one line written about him.

In the note, Harish has listed people to contact, documents to be collected, and instructions to hand them over to his mother. 

He has also asked his friends to take good care of his mother. The note contains several such instructions. -- ANI

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