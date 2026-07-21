Mamata says she is ready to join CJP protest in Delhi

20:41

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday intensified her attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre over the alleged police action against students during the Cockroach Janata Party march to Parliament in Delhi, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'turned his car around and drove away' as protesters neared the Parliament complex.



Addressing the TMC's annual July 21 Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata, Banerjee said she was prepared to join the CJP protest in the national capital if required.



"If needed, I will visit Delhi and join the CJP protest," she said.



Referring to Monday's clashes in Delhi, the former West Bengal chief minister alleged that the BJP-led government had crossed the limits of authoritarianism.



"You saw what happened in Delhi yesterday; an atrocity was committed against students. I heard from Parliament that the Prime Minister turned his car around and drove away," she claimed.



Without producing any evidence to support the assertion, Banerjee said the developments reflected the Centre's intolerance towards democratic protests.



"People can realise the BJP atrocities. It has already crossed the atrocities committed by Hitler and Stalin. This is a movement to save democracy," she said.



Banerjee also criticised the Centre over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, referring to the decision of West Bengal's BJP government to table reports on alleged irregularities in coronavirus-era procurement during her tenure in the Assembly.



On Monday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari tabled the long-pending inquiry report into the 1993 police firing in which 13 Youth Congress workers were killed and announced that his government would also place before the Assembly other pending reports, including the CAG's observations on Cyclone Amphan relief distribution and reports concerning alleged irregularities in procurement of medical equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Responding to the announcement, Banerjee claimed that any probe into the pandemic-related issues would eventually implicate the Prime Minister.



"They said they will conduct an investigation into COVID. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name will come out first," she alleged.



The TMC chief also accused the Centre of discrimination in allowing religious programmes.



"They blocked Red Road here for seven days for the Yoga Day event, but did not allow Namaz during Bakri Eid," she alleged.



Her remarks came a day after she condemned the alleged police action against students and youth during the CJP march in Delhi.



"What kind of government fears its own students? What kind of democracy responds to questions with batons and tear gas instead of dialogue?" Banerjee had said.



The protests, which began over alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks, intensified amid activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.



The protesters have been demanding Wangchuk's immediate release, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide.



The CJP's march towards Parliament on Monday turned violent, with Delhi Police claiming that more than 118 police personnel were injured in clashes, while around 60 protesters also sustained injuries, according to official accounts. -- PTI