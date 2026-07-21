If govt doesn't agree, millions more will come to Delhi: CJP

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23:51 CJP protesters pelt stones at police near Jantar Mantar CJP protesters allegedly pelted stones at police personnel near Jantar Mantar on Tuesday evening, prompting authorities to deploy heavy security in the area, sources said.They said some protesters threw stones at police teams. However, no immediate information was available on whether anyone... Read more >

23:48 Bengaluru: Murder suspected after woman's body found in suitcase File image The body of a 61-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase dumped in Ramohalli Lake in Bengaluru on Tuesday, with police suspecting murder.The deceased was identified as Jayamma, a resident of Chalaghatta here, police said.The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, with signs... Read more >

23:35 Three of Hyderabad family die in road accident in US Three members of a family from Hyderabad died and two others were injured in a road accident in the US state of California, according to information received by their kin here on Tuesday.The vehicle in which the family was travelling collided with another vehicle on Monday night (Indian time),... Read more >

23:26 Sonia Gandhi visits police station after Cong leaders' detention Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi visits detained Congress leaders in Delhi./ANI Photo Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday evening reached the Mandir Marg police station after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several other Opposition leaders, were detained by the Delhi police during a... Read more >

23:17 SIR: EC seeks identity documents of 58 lakh voters of Odisha afresh The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked 58 lakh voters of Odisha to submit their identity documents afresh as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision due to some issues, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R S Gopalan said.Of these 58 lakh voters, 12 lakh people did not have their names... Read more >

23:14 Skyroot CEO recalls emotional call with father after Vikram-1's historic success Skyroot Aerospace co-founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana (right) with his father during a birthday celebration./Courtesy X A day after Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 successfully reached orbit, the company's CEO shared an emotional note on social media, recalling the first phone call he made after the milestone, to his father.In a post on X, the CEO said his father had always believed in him, even when he struggled... Read more >

22:43 Sikh community joins SP protest against proposed demolition of Rampur varsity Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur./Courtesy, Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. A group led by Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary Kuldeep Singh Bhullar on Tuesday staged a protest against the proposed demolition of the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.The protesters, most of them from the Sikh community, alleged that Jauhar University is being targeted... Read more >

22:34 Man kills wife, two children and dies by suicide in Karnataka A 37-year-old man identified as Harish allegedly killed his wife and two daughters before ending his life by hanging himself in Karnataka's Hunsur district, the police said on Tuesday.According to the police, on receiving information, the Hunsur police station inspector along with the team... Read more >

22:20 Cong's Natarajan moves HC against RS nomination rejection Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan on Tuesday filed an election petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court challenging the rejection of her nomination papers in the last month's Rajya Sabha elections.The Returning Officer (RO) violated legal provisions by rejecting her nomination on the ground of... Read more >

21:39 Torrential rains to hit Kashmir, Met office warns of landslides, flashfloods File image Many areas in the Kashmir valley were lashed by rains, with few places, receiving heavy rainfall leading to an increase in the levels in several water bodies, the officials said.The weather office has forecast few spells of rain and thundershower at most places with heavy rain and brief intense... Read more >

21:29 Sheena Bora murder trial: Court allows CBI to examine additional witness A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday permitted the CBI to examine an additional witness, an aide of the late general manager of a hotel in Worli, in the Sheena Bora murder case trial involving her mother Indrani Mukerjea and others.Special judge J P Darekar ruled that the evidence of the proposed... Read more >

21:07 Wedding theft gang member held in Gurugram; Rs 9 lakh recovered The Gurugram police arrested a member of an interstate gang involved in stealing cash and jewellery from wedding functions and recovered Rs 9 lakh in cash from him, officials said on Tuesday.According to the police, a complaint was registered at City Sohna police station on November 29 last year... Read more >

20:41 Mamata says she is ready to join CJP protest in Delhi Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday intensified her attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre over the alleged police action against students during the Cockroach Janata Party march to Parliament in Delhi, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'turned his car around... Read more >

20:38 Delhi Police denies CJP's claim of pellet guns used against protesters Delhi Police on Tuesday rejected allegations by the Cockroach Janata Party's chief spokesperson that security personnel used pellet guns against protesters during the 'Chalo Sansad' march, terming the claim 'completely false and misleading'.CJP's Saurav Das shared a video on his official X handle... Read more >

20:32 Wangchuk shifted to Medanta Hospital after HC order Activist Sonam Wangchuk was discharged from the Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday evening and shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment in compliance with a Delhi high court order, Safdarjung Hospital authorities said.The Delhi high court ordered immediate shifting of Wangchuk,... Read more >

19:53 Mumbai man wins hearts with free food for CJP protesters Protesters sitting at Jantar Mantar had a welcome visitor early Tuesday who came bearing food packets, all paid for.A video clip, which has since gone viral, showed a delivery partner reaching the site where hundreds stay put amid heavy rain with packets of food ordered and paid for by a Mumbai... Read more >

19:23 Police forcibly removes Rahul, Priyanka from protest site near PM's home Image: ANI Photo The Delhi police on Tuesday forcibly removed and detained Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from the protest site outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress leaders, including the chief ministers... Read more >

18:34 Vacant trust posts to be taken up at Wednesday's meeting, says Ram temple trustee Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Swami Parmanand Giri on Tuesday said the trust's meeting on Wednesday will take up filling vacant posts of trustees, while other issues will be discussed as they come up during deliberations.Speaking to reporters in Ayodhya ahead of the meeting,... Read more >

18:30 Bomb threat email to Bihar CM's residence triggers security alert A bomb threat email targeting the Bihar secretariat, the chief minister's residence and other key government establishments triggered a security alert in Patna on Tuesday, officials said.The email was sent in the morning to several official government email addresses, including those of the... Read more >

18:25 Rahul urges people to join Cong protest in front of PM's residence Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over police action during the march by protestors to Parliament yesterday over their demands, and called upon people who believe in justice for students to join the Congress protest outside the PM Modi's residence.In a... Read more >

18:19 Madhya Pradesh Assembly passes Uniform Civil Code Bill After Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill by a voice vote, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav termed it as a 'golden chapter' for the state's people stating that landmark law reinforces the nation's foundational principle of 'One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag,... Read more >

18:16 Kuwait says Iran targeting power and water facilities Kuwait has stated that in the continued 'sinful' Iranian strikes, the nation's power and water desalination plants were subjected to attacks on Monday evening, resulting to fires in number of facilities.In a statement released by the Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy... Read more >

18:13 PM must resign: Rahul tells MoS Jitendra Singh The Congress on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and sought a detailed discussion in both Houses of Parliament on the alleged police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak issue, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah present. Senior... Read more >

16:32 Student moves HC alleging mismatch in NEET re-test scores A NEET-UG aspirant from Maharashtra's Beed has moved the Bombay High Court claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) awarded him just 95 marks instead of the 522 he calculated from his OMR sheet and official answer key in the June 21 re-exam.The petitioner, Soham Nitin Gavte, stated that he... Read more >

16:08 Rahul, Priyanka protest outside PM Modi's residence Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accompanied by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, protested outside the Prime Minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of PM Narendra Modi over the police action against students protesting on the NEET paper... Read more >

15:27 Dipke will contest polls on Bhim Army ticket: BJP MP BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday claimed that Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke would contest elections on a Bhim Army ticket in the future, as every mass movement produces political leaders.This movement, however, still considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi its leader and looks to... Read more >

15:21 Mamata faction alleges vandalisation of July 21 rally stage, court asks police to ensure protection The Calcutta high court on Tuesday directed the Kolkata Police to ensure protection of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction for holding its Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata, while hearing its allegation of vandalisation of the programme stage.Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed the Joint... Read more >

14:33 Woman injured during CJP protest on ventilator at Hospital Police officers remove a CJP protester in New Delhi on 20 July, 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters A young woman injured in the police action during the Cockroach Janata Party protest in New Delhi is on ventilator support at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, sources said on Tuesday.The woman sustained injuries on Monday.A young woman injured in police action during CJP protest is on... Read more >

14:23 11 dead, 3.6 lakh affected as flood situation in Assam remains grim The toll in Assam floods increased to 11 with one more fatality reported on Tuesday even as over 3.10 lakh people remained affected by the deluge in 11 districts, officials said.Several major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Dikhow, Desang and Dhansiri, were flowing above the danger level in... Read more >

14:09 Delhi HC proposes Wangchuk's transfer to private hospital The Delhi high court on Tuesday proposed shifting activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 over alleged examination irregularities, from Safdarjung Hospital here to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia was... Read more >

13:37 'Sheer hypocrisy': Vir Das calls out artists' silence on CJP stir Actor and comedian Vir Das questioned the silence of live artists over the students' protest and urged them to extend support, calling their ignorance a sheer hypocrisy.Das shared a note on his Instagram handle on Tuesday and said the individuals who are ignoring such issues later expect the... Read more >

12:48 Modi breaks silence on NEET leak amid CJP protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that strong action was taken against those involved in the NEET paper leaks so that no one plays with the future of the youth, and said states should join hands with the Centre to tackle the menace in national interest.Modi made the remarks at a... Read more >

12:45 India approves its 1st dengue vaccine The government on Tuesday said Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India's dengue vaccine, QDENGA, has been granted market authorisation after a comprehensive scientific evaluation of its quality, safety and efficacy.This is the first dengue vaccine approved in the country for the prevention of the... Read more >

12:42 Rahul, oppn MPs meet Birla; seek discussion on 'brutality' unleased on students Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi along with some opposition MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday and urged him to allow a discussion in the House on the brutality unleashed on students and the government's complete lack of accountability for the examination crisis.Besides Gandhi, SP's... Read more >

12:20 AAP announces helpline to provide legal, medical aid to CJP protesters A man lies on the ground after clashes between protesters and the police during CJP protest in New Delhi. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit out at the Central government, saying that its crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters was worse than the brutality of the Britishers.Kejriwal announced that the party has launched a helpline number -- 8588833548 -- to... Read more >

12:17 CJP's protest 'nautanki' to defame govt, create anger in youth: Bawankule Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday dismissed the Cockroach Janta Party agitation against NEET exam irregularities as a nautanki designed to defame the government, claiming that the outrage among youth had been manufactured.The senior BJP leader defended Union Education... Read more >

12:15 We thought mob might attack us: Kangana on CJP protest BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said that all parliamentarians were scared during the Cockroach Janta Party's protest march to Parliament on Monday.The MP from Mandi said MPs thought the protesting mob might attack them.The protest Chalo Sansad gathered thousands of students on Monday as they... Read more >

11:25 Sena-UBT moves SC over merger of 6 MPs with Shinde Sena The Shiv Sena-UBT on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's approval to the merger of its six MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the Shiv Sena-UBT , mentioned the matter... Read more >

11:22 Messaging Platforms' Username: Govt Working On Common Standards The government is working on a set of common standards for peer-to-peer messaging platforms to ensure uniformity in username-based identities that these intermediaries want to offer, a senior government official said.The ministry of electronics and information technology has so far received... Read more >

11:21 Crude Import Bill Rose 48% To $14.7 Bn In June India's crude oil import bill rose 48 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $14.7 billion in June despite lower import volumes than a year ago, official data showed.India imported 18.9 million tonnes (mt) of crude in June, down 7.1 per cent from 20.3 mt in the same period last year, according to the... Read more >

11:13 Wangchuk continues fast; hospital says blood sugar low Activist Sonam Wangchuk's vital parameters remain stable but he continues to refuse intravenous fluids and glucose despite repeated medical advice, Safdarjung Hospital authorities said on Tuesday.In a health bulletin issued at 9 am, the hospital said all necessary medical care is being provided,... Read more >

11:06 'Their voices deserve to be heard': Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia extend support to students Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia shared a joint statement as they voiced their support to the protesting students and said they stand in solidarity with the youth of the countryThe protest Chalo Sansad gathered thousands of students on Monday as they marched towards the parliament building... Read more >

10:46 India summons Russian diplomat over death of 4 Indian seafarers India on Tuesday summoned the Russian charge d'affaires and lodged a strong protest over the killing of four Indian seafarers aboard a Guinea Bissau-flagged merchant vessel off the coast of Ukraine.Sources said the Ministry of External Affairs told the Russian diplomat that the attack on the... Read more >

10:42 Shivakumar goes to Delhi again, amid cabinet expansion buzz Amid buzz that the much-awaited expansion of his cabinet is likely soon, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will be in New Delhi on Tuesday for discussions with the Congress high command.According to party sources, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and state Congress President B K... Read more >

10:24 'I'll be called anti-national again': Diljit Dosanjh backs CJP protest Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh extended his support to the students protesting against alleged NEET irregularities and urged authorities to divert attention to their demands.The protest Chalo Sansad was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party on Monday in New Delhi. Thousands of protestors... Read more >

10:06 'Could've done better': Dipke apologises to students Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday apologised to supporters, saying he could have done better to protect them.In a post on X Dipke said, I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten by male police officers. We could have done better. I... Read more >

09:31 FIR registered over violence, stone-pelting during CJP march The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the violence, stone-pelting and vandalism of police vehicles during protest near Regal Cinema at the Connaught Place area a day ago, sources said on Tuesday.During the unrest at the Outer Circle of Connaught... Read more >

09:26 Marvel heroes come together in 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer Marvel Studios has released the trailer of the much-awaited Avengers: Doomsday, set to be released on December 18.Featuring Robert Downey Jr alongside Steve Rogers, Ian McKellen, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, among others, the film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the duo known for... Read more >

09:18 'Look forward to working closely with you': Modi congratulates new UK PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Andy Burnham on assuming office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and said India and the UK are bound by shared democratic values and enjoy wide-ranging cooperation.Burnham, the newly elected leader of the Labour Party, took charge as... Read more >

08:45 No Proposal To Scrap LTCG Tax On Equities Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff The government on Monday clarified that there is currently no proposal under consideration to scrap the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, according to a response by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha.The tax rate of 12.5 per cent on equity LTCG is the same for... Read more >

08:34 7 killed, many trapped in Sikkim tunnel after landslide Seven people were killed and several other trapped inside an under-construction tunnel in Sikkim's Namchi district after a landslide blocked its entrance and triggered a suspected gas leak on Monday afternoon, officials said.District Collector Anupa Tamling said the exact number of workers... Read more >

00:36 Iranian interior minister arrives in Pakistan for talks amid Iran-US hostilities Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni arrived in Pakistan on Monday for talks with the country's top leadership amid the escalating military confrontation between Iran and the US.Momeni was received by his Pakistani counterpart, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who had invited him to visit the... Read more >