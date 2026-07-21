Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Mamata faction alleges vandalisation of July 21 rally stage, court asks police to ensure protection

Tue, 21 July 2026
Share:
15:21
image
The Calcutta high court on Tuesday directed the Kolkata Police to ensure protection of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction for holding its Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata, while hearing its allegation of vandalisation of the programme stage.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed the Joint Commissioner (Headquarters) to file a report on July 31 when the matter will be heard again.

The court also directed that the stage and other meeting materials must be removed by 9 pm on Tuesday and that the police will provide security and assistance for dismantling the stage and removing the materials.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction moved the high court on Tuesday, stating that they made an urgent application before Acting Chief Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty at midnight alleging vandalism at their July 21 Martyrs' Day rally venue in front of Birla Planetarium in Kolkata.

Seeking immediate intervention of the court and a modification of its July 15 order, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction's lawyer Arka Nag stated that goons vandalised the stage and disconnected the loudspeakers this morning.

The lawyer said that in spite of direction by the court on July 15 to deploy adequate police personnel to ensure law and order, the people providing materials for making the stage and other electrical items were subjected to threats. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul protests outside Modi's house over students' stir
LIVE! Rahul protests outside Modi's house over students' stir

HC allows Wangchuk's transfer to pvt hospital; Centre says...
HC allows Wangchuk's transfer to pvt hospital; Centre says...

The Delhi High Court has proposed transferring activist Sonam Wangchuk, currently on an indefinite fast since June 28 over alleged examination irregularities, from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. This development...

CJP Spokesperson Under Fire For Eating Burger
CJP Spokesperson Under Fire For Eating Burger

Cockroach Janata Party Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya has sparked a controversy by defiantly defending his decision to eat a burger during Monday's protests against the NEET paper leak, rejecting public accountability for his personal actions.

Modi breaks silence on NEET paper leak amid CJP protest
Modi breaks silence on NEET paper leak amid CJP protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has affirmed strong action against NEET paper leak culprits and urged state governments to collaborate with the Centre to prevent future incidents, emphasising national interest over party politics. He...

Uddhav Sena moves SC over merger of 6 MPs with Shinde Sena
Uddhav Sena moves SC over merger of 6 MPs with Shinde Sena

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has approached the Supreme Court to challenge Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to approve the merger of six of its MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The plea was mentioned before a bench for an urgent...