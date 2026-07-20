Iranian interior minister arrives in Pakistan for talks amid Iran-US hostilities

00:36

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni arrived in Pakistan on Monday for talks with the country's top leadership amid the escalating military confrontation between Iran and the US.



Momeni was received by his Pakistani counterpart, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who had invited him to visit the country.



Iran's official IRNA news agency confirmed Momeni's arrival in Islamabad in a post on X, saying the visit was aimed at "boosting cooperation between the two nations".



According to Geo News, Naqvi said after receiving Momeni that the Iranian leader has come with some "good news" and the visit will help further strengthen bilateral ties.



During the visit, Momeni will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, it said.



The visit comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following days of military exchanges between the US and Iran.