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Delhi Police denies CJP's claim of pellet guns used against protesters

Tue, 21 July 2026
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Delhi Police on Tuesday rejected allegations by the Cockroach Janata Party's chief spokesperson that security personnel used pellet guns against protesters during the 'Chalo Sansad' march, terming the claim 'completely false and misleading'.

CJP's Saurav Das shared a video on his official X handle alleging that police had fired pellet guns at peaceful protesters.

The post also carried a video showing a man lying injured in a hospital, claiming he had sustained pellet injuries during the protest.

Responding to the allegation, Delhi Police issued a 'Fake News Alert' on its official X account, denying the claim.

'Reports claiming that police forces are using pellet guns against peaceful protesters are completely false and misleading,' the police said.

The force urged people not to share or circulate unverified content and advised the public to verify facts only through official sources before posting or forwarding information on social media.

'Appropriate legal action will be taken against individuals found spreading rumours or misinformation,' read the post of the Delhi Police.

At least 60 protesters and 118 police personnel were injured in clashes that erupted in New Delhi district when demonstrators attempted to march towards Parliament during the 'Chalo Sansad' protest.  -- PTI

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