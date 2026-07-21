Crude Import Bill Rose 48% To $14.7 Bn In June

11:21

India's crude oil import bill rose 48 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $14.7 billion in June despite lower import volumes than a year ago, official data showed.



India imported 18.9 million tonnes (mt) of crude in June, down 7.1 per cent from 20.3 mt in the same period last year, according to the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell.



The sharp rise in the import bill comes as the Indian basket crude price averaged $85.47 per barrel in June, up from $69.77 a barrel a year earlier. Crude remains India's largest import item, accounting for around 20 per cent of the country's merchandise import bill.



India has been sourcing energy at significantly higher costs to ensure domestic availability during the ongoing crisis. Energy prices have surged in recent months due to supply disruptions triggered by the blockage of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, constraining supplies from West Asia.



Amid constrained supplies from West Asia, India imported around 50 per cent of its crude requirements from Russia in June, while the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela were among its top suppliers. To ensure fuel availability, Indian refiners have stepped up crude imports from Russia and non-traditional suppliers such as Venezuela, Brazil, and Angola.



India sources around 90 per cent of its crude oil requirements, 50 per cent of its liquefied natural gas, and 60 per cent of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) needs from global markets.



The country's net oil and gas bill, which reflects spending on imports of petroleum products such as crude, LNG, and LPG, minus earnings from exports of refined products, rose 36.4 per cent Y-o-Y to $13.1 billion in June. This comes as the government has levied excise duty on exports of petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel since the beginning of the West Asia crisis to discourage exports while prioritising domestic demand amid supply constraints.



India's crude oil import bill rose 61 per cent to $49.8 billion in the first three months (April-June) of the current financial year (2026-27), while the net oil and gas bill increased 45 per cent to $44.9 billion.



-- Shubhangi Mathur, Business Standard