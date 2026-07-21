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'Could've done better': Dipke apologises to students

Tue, 21 July 2026
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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday apologised to supporters, saying he "could have done better" to protect them.

In a post on X Dipke said, "I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten by male police officers. We could have done better. I could have done better to protect you from the inhumane actions of the Delhi Police."

Dipke criticised the Union government for protecting  Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and urged the injured to message him personally.

"To protect one Dharmendra Pradhan, who is responsible for the deaths of more than 20 students, the Govt was willing to spill the blood of many more young students. If you were injured and see this, please DM me. I want to speak to you personally and apologise. We will keep fighting for all of you," Dipke added. 

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