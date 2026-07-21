Cong's Natarajan moves HC against RS nomination rejection

22:20

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan on Tuesday filed an election petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court challenging the rejection of her nomination papers in the last month's Rajya Sabha elections.



The Returning Officer (RO) violated legal provisions by rejecting her nomination on the ground of concealing information about a pending court case, it said.



The petition is expected to come up for hearing this week.



A court in Telangana had issued a summons to her on a woman's complaint which did not contain any specific allegations against Natarajan, the petition said, adding that the summons was issued only because she was named as a respondent.



While rejecting the Congress leader's nomination, the RO stated that she had submitted an incomplete affidavit by not mentioning the complaint pending in the Telangana court against her.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mahesh Kewat had filed a complaint with the RO in this regard. -- PTI