CJP's protest 'nautanki' to defame govt, create anger in youth: Bawankule

12:17

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday dismissed the Cockroach Janta Party agitation against NEET exam irregularities as a "nautanki" designed to defame the government, claiming that the outrage among youth had been "manufactured".



The senior BJP leader defended Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and demanded a thorough probe into alleged stone-pelting incidents during the CJP's march to Parliament.



Security forces on Monday resorted to a baton charge near Parliament Street in New Delhi after thousands of CJP supporters, protesting the paper leaks and demanding the resignation of Pradhan, allegedly tried to breach barricades while marching towards Parliament on the first day of the monsoon session.



The police action came two days after activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcefully taken away by Delhi Police from the Jantar Mantar protest site on July 18 and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike.



Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Bawankule termed the CJP's agitation "nautanki" (drama), claiming that new issues are being manufactured, as all political issues have been exhausted.



He asserted that the government itself had discovered the NEET paper leak and taken prompt action, claiming that such leaks had occurred thousands of times during the Congress rule in the country, but no such agitation had taken place then.



Bawankule alleged that a group and an ideology have entered society to damage Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.



"This cockroach (CJP) agitation is a nautanki, as they can't find any issues; they are scheming to create resentment in young people. Some young people have joined the movement here out of genuine distress, because NEET was cancelled and they are upset. But that doesn't mean the government didn't take any action. Did any of our ministers leak papers? Did Chandrashekhar Bawankule or Dharmendra Pradhan leak any paper?" he remarked.



The minister stated that the government acted firmly on the issue, took action, brought stricter controls and handled NEET properly. -- PTI