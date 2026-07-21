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CJP protesters pelt stones at police near Jantar Mantar

Tue, 21 July 2026
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CJP protesters allegedly pelted stones at police personnel near Jantar Mantar on Tuesday evening, prompting authorities to deploy heavy security in the area, sources said.

They said some protesters threw stones at police teams. However, no immediate information was available on whether anyone sustained any injury.

Police appealed to the protesters to maintain peace and not indulge in violence, sources added.

Heavy security has been deployed in and around Jantar Mantar to prevent any escalation of the situation.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar since June 6, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged paper leaks. -- PTI

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