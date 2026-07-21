Bomb threat email to Bihar CM's residence triggers security alert

18:30

A bomb threat email targeting the Bihar secretariat, the chief minister's residence and other key government establishments triggered a security alert in Patna on Tuesday, officials said.



The email was sent in the morning to several official government email addresses, including those of the resident commissioner and state secretariat, officials said.



SP (Patna-Central) Mamta Kalyani said a bomb threat email had been received targeting key government installations.



"Police investigation is underway. Security has been heightened in and around the city, and efforts are on to identify the origin of the email," she said.



The sender claimed to be associated with a pro-Khalistan organisation and said the threat was intended as revenge for the killing of separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June 2023, official sources said.



The email also alleged that the then Indian High Commissioner to Canada was responsible for the killing and claimed that the Bihar government was sheltering him in Patna, they said. -- PTI