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Bengaluru: Murder suspected after woman's body found in suitcase

Tue, 21 July 2026
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The body of a 61-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase dumped in Ramohalli Lake in Bengaluru on Tuesday, with police suspecting murder.

The deceased was identified as Jayamma, a resident of Chalaghatta here, police said.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, with signs that parts of it had been scavenged by animals. Police said Jayamma had been reported missing on July 16.

The matter came to light after locals spotted a suitcase floating in the lake and alerted the police.

A police team reached the spot and recovered the suitcase, from which a part of the body, wrapped in a sari, was found protruding.

According to police, Jayamma's son lodged a missing person complaint at the Kumbalagodu Police Station on July 16.

In the complaint, he said his mother had left home at around 3.35 pm on July 15 and failed to return. 

The family searched for her at the homes of relatives and friends, as well as in the surrounding areas, but could not trace her. Her mobile phone was also switched off, police said. -- PTI

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