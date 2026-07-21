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AAP announces helpline to provide legal, medical aid to CJP protesters

Tue, 21 July 2026
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12:20
A man lies on the ground after clashes between protesters and the police during CJP protest in New Delhi. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
A man lies on the ground after clashes between protesters and the police during CJP protest in New Delhi. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit out at the Central government, saying that its crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters was worse than the brutality of the Britishers.

Kejriwal announced that the party has launched a helpline number -- 8588833548 -- to provide medical aid to injured protesters and legal assistance to family members of students who were detained.

"The police brutality we saw on young protesters! Even the British did not unleash violence on freedom fighters similar to what the Modi government did on our own children. The videos showed that police kept beating girls and students, and lathi-charging them without any provocation," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

He compared the scenes to General Dyer's brutality at Jallianwala Bagh in 1919.

"I want to tell the parents and family members of the protesters: You need not fear, we are with you. Send a message to the helpline number. We will get in touch, and provide legal aid and medical aid," Kejriwal said.

The former Delhi chief minister said he could not take part in the protest, but both his children marched with the protesters.

"Modi ji, you are the biggest anti-national in the country. You are calling our students 'anti-national' but you are unable to stop paper leaks," he added.

Kejriwal said he will visit the RML hospital and the Parliament Street police station later in the day. -- PTI

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