Will end fast if...: Sonam Wangchuk sets 3 conditions

08:40

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he would end his hunger strike if the government accepts accountability for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if MPs assure him that the issue of education accountability will be taken up during the monsoon session of parliament starting from Monday.



In a post on X, Wangchuk outlined three conditions under which he would call off his hunger strike.



"I will end my fast on 20th July if: a. If the govt takes accountability of the recent failures in Education system, Paper leaks etc or b. If I and the leadership of CJP reach the doorsteps of Parliament where MPs and leaders of various parties assure us that they will now take up the issue in the Parliament or c. If my health or other factors do not permit this then the MPs and leaders of different parties visit this Hospital and give give the the above assurance ...From the illegal detentions at Safdarjung Hospital, where my freedom of movement, speech and communication are restricted."



Earlier on Sunday, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo also said that Wangchuk will end his hunger strike if" political leaders meet him at Safdarjung Hospital" and assure him that they will raise the "issue of education accountability."



"Sonam will end his hunger strike tomorrow if political leaders meet him at Safdarjung hospital and assure him that they will raise the issue of education accountability in this Parliament session, and the main issue of this session will be education accountability and reforms..." she said.



She further said, "However, if that accountability is not secured through Parliament, he will continue his fast. Even after staying two days in the hospital, he did not break his hunger strike."



Meanwhile, authorities on Sunday deployed security personnel outside Jantar Mantar in Delhi ahead of reports of a proposed march to Parliament by Cockroach Janata Party.



Police personnel were seen maintaining a vigil around the protest site.



The Cockroach Janata Party continues to stage its protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and has given a call for a march to Parliment on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday. -- ANI