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Two killed in lightning strikes in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Mon, 20 July 2026
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Two persons were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rabindra Behera and Jaba Baske, they said.

Lightning struck Behera while he was sitting on the veranda of his house in Pariyakuli village.

Baske was struck while he was working in a paddy field, said Moroda police station's inspector-in-charge Sumit Soren.

Both were taken to Baripada PRM Medical College and Hospital, where doctor declared them dead, he said. -- PTI

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