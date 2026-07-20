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Teargas shells fired at CJP protesters

Mon, 20 July 2026
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13:27
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Security forces used tear gas shells near Shastri Bhawan here as several protesters attempted to push through security barricades in a bid to reach Jantar Mantar to join the Cockroach Janta Party's march to Parliament on Monday, sources said.

The action came amid heightened tensions in the high-security zone.

Several commuters were stranded inside nearby metro stations after access was restricted and station gates were closed as a precautionary measure.

Heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel remained in place across central Delhi to prevent any breach of security. -- PTI

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