Teargas shells fired at CJP protesters

13:27

Security forces used tear gas shells near Shastri Bhawan here as several protesters attempted to push through security barricades in a bid to reach Jantar Mantar to join the Cockroach Janta Party's march to Parliament on Monday, sources said.



The action came amid heightened tensions in the high-security zone.



Several commuters were stranded inside nearby metro stations after access was restricted and station gates were closed as a precautionary measure.



Heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel remained in place across central Delhi to prevent any breach of security. -- PTI