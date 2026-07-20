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Shabana Azmi joins CJP march, backs peaceful demonstration

Mon, 20 July 2026
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Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Monday joined thousands of protestors in their march towards Parliament and said those participating in the protests were exercising their constitutional right to a peaceful demonstration.

Speaking to PTI Videos during the march, Azmi said the protesters had no intention of resorting to violence.

"We are here to hold a peaceful protest. This is a right guaranteed by our Constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us the path of non-violence. We have no intention of resorting to violence," the 75-year-old veteran said.

Thousands of protesters gathered near Parliament Street in New Delhi on Monday and attempted to march towards Parliament as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" protest, demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The agitation, which drew thousands of young demonstrators to central Delhi, gathered momentum following activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.

As the protesters tried to march towards Parliament, security personnel used tear gas and resorted to a baton charge to stop them.

Asked about the lack of support from Bollywood celebrities to the movement, Azmi said one should focus on the core issues rather than creating unnecessary controversy. -- PTI

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