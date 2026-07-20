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'Sansad Chalo' march: Several CJP protesters detained

Mon, 20 July 2026
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Several protesters were detained and removed from multiple locations across the New Delhi district on Monday as forces stepped up action to prevent demonstrators from assembling and marching towards Parliament, sources said.

Detentions were made from areas such as Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and other key locations where the protesting groups attempted to gather despite heightened security arrangements and prohibitory orders being in force, they said.

At least seven people were detained near the Reserve Bank of India, close to Parliament.

Those detained were being taken to different locations across the national capital, away from the protest site, to prevent them from regrouping and disrupting law and order, sources said.

They will be released after being issued warnings, a source said, adding that police would verify the antecedents of those detained to ascertain whether any of them had previous criminal records.

Security remained tight across the New Delhi district with multiple layers of barricading, heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces, and intensified vehicle checks at key junctions and border points.

Several senior police officers, including joint commissioners of police, remained on the roads to monitor the on-ground security situation as authorities maintained strict vigil to ensure that protesters did not breach security cordons or march towards Parliament. -- PTI

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