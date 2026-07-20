Rupee fell 14 paise to close 96.44 against US dollar

19:57





The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 96.44 (provisional), down 14 per cent from its previous close.



On Friday, the rupee gained 12 paise to settle at 96.30 against the US dollar. -- PTI

The rupee fell 14 paise to 96.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, on risk aversion in global markets and a surge in crude oil prices.Forex traders said escalating US-Iran conflict and rising US Treasury yields weighed on the rupee.At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 96.53 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 96.35 to 96.53 during the day.