Prohibitory orders in Mumbai from Jul 23 to Aug 6. Here's why

15:48

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Mumbai police on Monday imposed prohibitory orders barring assembly of five or more persons in public places from July 23 to August 6, with officials stating that the move is due to apprehensions of breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity.



The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police-operations Akbar Pathan under Maharashtra Police Act, also prohibits processions, use of loudspeakers and amplifying instruments, musical bands and bursting of crackers in processions etc, they added.



The order said inputs received from various sources indicated a likelihood of disturbance to public order, danger to human lives and loss of property, necessitating preventive measures.



"The restrictions will remain in force from 12.01 am on July 23 until midnight on August 6 across the areas under the jurisdiction of the Commissioner of Police of Mumbai," the order said.



It, however, exempts marriage ceremonies and related functions, funeral gatherings and processions, statutory meetings of companies, clubs and cooperative societies, social gatherings of clubs and associations for routine business, assemblies at cinema halls, theatres and other places of public entertainment.



The order will not cover gatherings at courts, government offices and local bodies for official work, academic activities in schools, colleges and educational institutions, and assemblies at factories, shops and establishments for normal trade and business.



It also provides exemptions for other assemblies and processions permitted by the respective zonal DCPs and their supervisory officers.



"Legal proceedings or investigations relating to violations committed during the period of enforcement may continue even after the restrictions lapse, and penalties for contravention may be imposed as if the order remained in force," the order said.



As per police, the order would be promulgated by displaying copies at prominent public places, courts and government offices, and through public announcements and media. -- PTI