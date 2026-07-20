Police hold high-level meetings after CJP protest violence

23:24

The Delhi police on Monday held a series of high-level meetings to review the law and order situation following the clashes between protesters and security personnel in the New Delhi area, sources said.



According to sources, a meeting was held in the morning to discuss security arrangements ahead of the protests, with detailed deliberations on strategic locations, deployment of personnel and measures to tackle any eventuality.



"Every aspect of the security plan, including crowd management, movement of forces, traffic regulation and emergency response, was reviewed during the meeting," a source said.



Later in the day, another high-level meeting was held at the office of the deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) to assess the situation after the violence and review the ongoing investigation into the clashes, they said. -- PTI