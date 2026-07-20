Parliament gates shut briefly as CJP march nears

15:07

Security heightens outside Parliament. Photograph: ANI Photo

A few gates of Parliament were briefly closed on Monday as the crowd of protesters attempting to march to the complex swelled in its vicinity, officials said.



Chaotic scenes unfolded pas security forces baton-charged and used tear gas to disperse protestors near the Constitution Club. At least seven CJP protesters were detained near the Reserve Bank of India, close to Parliament.



Security forces used mild force to disperse protesters near Reserve Bank of India, officials said.



A few Parliament gates were briefly shut, an official said.



An MP raised the issue when the House met at 2 pm. The legislator said some members were stopped from entering the Parliament complex, to which the chair Jagdambika Pal said all MPs were being allowed.



The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments on the first day of the Monsoon Session as the opposition raised slogans and displayed placards demanding action against those guilty of the NEET paper leak as well as the alleged Ram temple donation theft.