Omar Abdullah heads to for Delhi to join NC's statehood protest

09:54

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah left for Delhi on Monday to join the National Conference's protest there demanding restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.



The demonstration coincides with the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and will be led by the National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.



"Under the leadership of our president, the statehood protest will commence from 5, Prithviraj Road at 10 am. All party leaders, MLAs, and legislators will assemble there before proceeding together," a party spokesperson said.



Abdullah who reached Delhi along with his father on Saturday, cut short his visit and returned to Jammu on Sunday to chair a high-level meeting amid devastating flash floods in the Poonch-Rajouri belt and prediction of moderate to heavy rainfall till July 23 across the Union Territory.



The chief minister left for Delhi on Monday morning to join the protest, a party leader said. -- PTI