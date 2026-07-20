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Magisterial probe ordered into killing of man in police firing in J-K's Doda

Mon, 20 July 2026
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Authorities in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir have ordered a magisterial probe into the recent killing of a man in alleged police firing, an official said on Monday, adding cops have also constituted a team to investigate the incident.

Aarif Hussain, a resident of Cheeka village, was killed when he allegedly tried to snatch the service rifle of a special operations group (SOG) personnel during a scuffle in the Jaie area of Bhaderwah on July 16. Three SOG personnel also reportedly sustained injuries in the incident.

However, the killing of Hussain sparked off protests and a shutdown in Doda and adjoining Kishtwar districts as people demanded a probe into the circumstances leading to his killing.

Hussain left behind his pregnant wife, mother and a minor child. His father Mohd Iqbal, who was a special police officer, was brutally killed by terrorists in March 1999.

Bhaderwah Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said a magisterial probe has been ordered by the Deputy Commissioner Doda into the incident, while Senior Superintendent of Police Doda has constituted a five-member SIT to probe the incident. -- PTI

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