Magisterial probe ordered into killing of man in police firing in J-K's Doda

20:13

Authorities in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir have ordered a magisterial probe into the recent killing of a man in alleged police firing, an official said on Monday, adding cops have also constituted a team to investigate the incident.



Aarif Hussain, a resident of Cheeka village, was killed when he allegedly tried to snatch the service rifle of a special operations group (SOG) personnel during a scuffle in the Jaie area of Bhaderwah on July 16. Three SOG personnel also reportedly sustained injuries in the incident.



However, the killing of Hussain sparked off protests and a shutdown in Doda and adjoining Kishtwar districts as people demanded a probe into the circumstances leading to his killing.



Hussain left behind his pregnant wife, mother and a minor child. His father Mohd Iqbal, who was a special police officer, was brutally killed by terrorists in March 1999.



Bhaderwah Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said a magisterial probe has been ordered by the Deputy Commissioner Doda into the incident, while Senior Superintendent of Police Doda has constituted a five-member SIT to probe the incident. -- PTI