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'Maaro sir': Video of Parliament march clash goes viral

Mon, 20 July 2026
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Security personnel detain protesters during CJP stir in New Delhi on Monday./ANI Photo
Security personnel detain protesters during CJP stir in New Delhi on Monday./ANI Photo
While many dispersed amid the police crackdown in the heart of Delhi on Monday, a protester stood his ground, repeatedly saying "maaro sir, maaro", not flinching once as the members of the force obliged.

The incident was caught on video during a Parliament march called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), as protesters climbed heavy barricades, braved lathi-charges, and contended with tear gas shells.

The viral video showed the man, clad in T-shirt and trousers, standing face-to-face with a group of security personnel armed with lathis, repeatedly saying, maaro sir, maaro sir (beat me, sir)."

The marchers, a large number of whom were students, were stopped at several points in central Delhi. -- PTI

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