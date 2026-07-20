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Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon

Mon, 20 July 2026
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Lok Sabh proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday following sloganeering by opposition members over various issues, including NEET paper leak and alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple.

Following obituary references, the House took up the Question Hour. However, opposition members started raising slogans.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the members to let the House run and said it would set a bad precedent if the House won't run on the first day of the session. -- PTI

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