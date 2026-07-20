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JD and Usha Vance welcome fourth child

Mon, 20 July 2026
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United States Vice-President JD Vance and his wife, second lady Usha, on Sunday announced the birth of their fourth child.
 
Vance announced the birth on social media with a statement signed by him and his wife.

"We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother," the statement said.

Vance thanked the military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit in his post on X.
 
 The couple who have been married since 2014, also have two older sons -- Ewan, age 9, and Vivek, 6 -- and daughter Mirabel, age 4.
 
 CBS news reported that this marks the first time in modern history that the nation's second family had a child while in office.
 
 According to the outlet, the last known instance was 156 years ago when Schuyler Colfax Jr. -- serving as vice president to Ulysses S. Grant -- and his wife Ellen had their son, Schuyler Colfax III, in 1870. -- ANI

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