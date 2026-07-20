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HC refuses TMC's Mamata faction interim nod to operate 3 bank accounts frozen by ED

Mon, 20 July 2026
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The Calcutta High Court on Monday refused the Mamata Banerjee faction of the Trinamool Congress interim permission to operate three of the party's bank accounts frozen by the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED froze the three bank accounts of the Trinamool Congress with balances amounting to Rs 440.42 crore in connection with its probe based on an FIR lodged by the state police in alleged dishonest financial dealings, unlawful collection of money, and routing of suspected funds through certain bank accounts of the party.

Justice Krishna Rao had on July 13 reserved the interim order on the prayer after arguments by the parties in the matter were concluded.

According to officials, the Enforcement Directorate's preliminary investigation found that about Rs 160 crore was transferred from the TMC's bank accounts to Carewell Aviation India Pvt. Ltd. and its related entity between April 2023 and June 2026.

The company is alleged to have further routed Rs 82.96 crore (between 2023 and 2026) to another newly incorporated entity. It was found that a "significant" amount was transferred to this entity. Out of this, Rs 112 crore was used for purchasing an Embraer Legacy 600 business jet and an AgustaWestland 109SP helicopter, the officials said. PTI

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