Govt has reached out for talks, will meet Nadda: CJP

12:28

The Cockroach Janta Party on Monday claimed that the government has reached out to them amid the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar and they will meet Union Minister JP Nadda.





"It's 11:52 AM. Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet J.P. Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers. We shall win," CJP spokespersons Saurav Das said in a post on X.

There hasn't been any confirmation from the government over this communication.