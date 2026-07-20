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Four Mumbai tourists injured in landslide at Harishchandragad fort in Maha

Mon, 20 July 2026
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23:45
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Four tourists from Mumbai were seriously injured during a landslide while they were descending the Harishchandragad fort in Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra, the police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday amid heavy rainfall, when the historical fort was crowded with tourists.

A group of 10 trekkers from Malad had visited the fort and was descending when a landslide suddenly occurred near a horizontal rock ledge. Two tourists were buried under debris comprising soil and stones, while two others sustained serious injuries after being hit by falling rocks, a police official said.

An iron safety railing installed at the spot prevented the injured tourists from plunging into the deep valley below, averting a potentially bigger tragedy, officials said.

Following the incident, fellow trekkers and local villagers alerted residents of the foothill village and the forest department. 

Villagers immediately rushed to the site and rescued the trapped tourists before carrying them down the fort. -- PTI

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