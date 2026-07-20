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Dipke not detained, claim Delhi police

Mon, 20 July 2026
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke./ANI Photo
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke./ANI Photo
The Delhi police on Monday denied reports circulating on social media claiming that CJP founder Abhijit Dipke had been detained, terming them "entirely false".

In a post on X, the police said, "Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage."

Earlier, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das, in a post on X, claimed that CJP founder Abhijit Dipke had been detained by the Delhi police.

"Dipke has been picked up by the police," Das said.

"We request all MPs to immediately stand in support of the students on the streets. The police are brutally cracking down and beating peaceful protesters," he alleged. -- PTI

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