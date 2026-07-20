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Delhi Police deny reports of security breach at NTA office in Okhla

Mon, 20 July 2026
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15:25
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The Delhi Police on Monday dismissed as "false and baseless" reports circulating on social media claiming that protesters had breached security and entered the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in Okhla here. In a clarification, police said the situation at the NTA office remained normal and peaceful, and there had been no security breach.

According to police, a few examination aspirants, who had raised concerns over alleged discrepancies in their examination results, had visited the office along with their parents.

"Five to seven of them, accompanied by their parents, were allowed to meet NTA officials to discuss their grievances," an officer said.

Adequate security arrangements were in place at the office, and the situation was under control, police said.

Delhi Police urged not to give credence to unverified or misleading reports and advised them to rely only on official communication regarding the incident.

The clarification came after claims on social media that protesters had forced their way into the NTA building during demonstrations.

Thousands of young and angry people converged on central Delhi on Monday, only to be met by police teargas and lathi-charges in a spiralling protest that started with exam paper leaks and gained traction with activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.

Large parts of central Delhi were gridlocked as the protests gathered pace. PTI

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