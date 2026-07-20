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Delhi HC to hear Wangchuk's wife's appeal today

Mon, 20 July 2026
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11:33
File picture of a fasting Sonam Wangchuk. Photo: ANI
File picture of a fasting Sonam Wangchuk. Photo: ANI
The Delhi high court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal by Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo against an order refusing to interfere with the fasting activist's ongoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

The counsel appearing for Angmo mentioned the appeal -- challenging the single judge's Sunday order -- for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

"Alright. Today," the HC bench said.

Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, submitted that the single judge "misinterpreted" the bench's July 16 order asking the authorities to monitor Wangchuk and medically intervene if necessary.

Sibal said Wangchuk was forcibly picked up by the police from Jantar Mantar and now seeks to be transferred from Safdarjung Hospital to a hospital of his choice.

"Autonomy can't be taken away," Sibal said, emphasising that one is entitled to medical treatment of one's choice.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared on behalf of the authorities and requested whether the matter could be taken up either at 3.30 pm or on Tuesday.

The bench said the appeal was likely to be taken up at 2.30 pm.

In her appeal, Angmo contended that the single judge's Sunday order illegally confines Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital without any arrest and effectively directs that neither the activist nor his wife has decisive authority in determining his medical treatment.

The appeal said the order does not address "informed consent" or one's right to accept or reject any medical treatment.

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