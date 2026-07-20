Delhi cop suffers injuries in CJP protest

22:49

North Delhi deputy commissioner of police Raja Banthia sustained injuries during the clashes between protesters and security personnel in the New Delhi district on Monday, sources said.



Banthia suffered injuries to his hand and leg while supervising law and order arrangements and was administered medical treatment, the sources said.



The officer was among several police personnel injured as protesters allegedly pelted stones and attacked security forces during the violence in the New Delhi area, they said.



The sources said Banthia's condition was stable and he continued to coordinate with senior officers after receiving treatment. -- PTI