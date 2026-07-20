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Cong slams Centre over handling Sonam Wangchuk, exam issues

Mon, 20 July 2026
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AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre over its handling of activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the proposed Higher Education Bill, stating that the country was being governed by its "most authoritarian" government.

Extending complete solidarity with Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike, Venugopal alleged that the Centre had ignored the concerns raised by the protesters and failed to engage with them despite the fast continuing for nearly three weeks.

His remarks came two days after Delhi Police shifted activist Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital from the Jantar Mantar protest site in New Delhi after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike, citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

An indefinite hunger strike is being held in the national capital in support of the Cockroach Janta Party, which is demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak, and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Venugopal claimed that students across the country were living in uncertainty as the credibility of competitive examinations, including NEET and CBSE examinations, had been severely undermined, leaving students and parents worried about their future.

The Congress leader alleged that despite repeated question paper leaks, Pradhan continued in office and remained "unperturbed," while the protesters were demanding his resignation.

Venugopal further said that instead of removing Pradhan from the Union Cabinet, the Centre chose to shift Wangchuk from the protest venue after his health deteriorated.

"A sensitive and responsible government would have held talks with the protesters. Instead, the Centre has chosen to ignore them," he alleged while talking to reporters here.

Describing the BJP-led government as "anti-democratic, anti-student and anti-labour", Venugopal said the Congress would strongly oppose its policies and continue its agitation against what he termed the Centre's anti-democratic actions.

"The Modi government is the most authoritarian government ruling the country and is trying to destroy the nation," he alleged.

He also criticised the proposed Higher Education Bill, alleging that it would erode the autonomy of universities and strip states of their powers by enabling the Centre to take decisions relating to universities.

"The Congress will expose the Modi government's anti-democratic approach," Venugopal said. -- PTI

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