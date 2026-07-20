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Class 11 student stabbed to death after quarrel in south Delhi

Mon, 20 July 2026
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20:39
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
A 19-year-old class 11 student was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel with a group of people in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred near a park in B Block of DDA Flats in Kalkaji, they said.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding a quarrel among school students was received at 2.23 pm. A police team rushed to the spot and found the victim lying with stab injuries.

A CATS ambulance also reached the spot and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before shifting the injured to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The deceased was identified as Saiyed Husain (19), a resident of JJ Camp, Okhla Phase-II. "He was a class 11 student studying at an MCD school in Kalkaji. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Husain was stabbed during a quarrel involving two or three persons," a senior police officer said.

Police said the suspected attackers have been identified and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend them.

"The accused have been identified. Efforts are being made to trace and apprehend them at the earliest," a police officer said. -- PTI

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