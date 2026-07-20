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CJP protest march: Five Delhi Metro stations shut for hours

Mon, 20 July 2026
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday closed five of its stations in the central part of the city ahead of a protest march by the Cockroach Janta Party. Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth were shut for most of the day, and were later reopened one after another.

Seva Teerth metro station was reopened first, followed by Janpath and Patel Chowk, the corporation said.

Some of the gates of the Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat stations remained shut, though people could change trains there.

Services on the Violet Line were also briefly disrupted during the day due to a technical issue before returning to normal.

Delhi was rocked as thousands of students and professionals marched towards Parliament for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET fiasco. -- PTI

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