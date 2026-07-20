CJP protest: Drone footage of Parl Street under probe, say police

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A security jawan wields his baton against demonstrators during a march by CJP supporters in New Delhi on Monday./Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters





For this violation of applicable laws and drone regulations, appropriate legal action will be taken," Delhi Police said in a statement.



A police source said the probe was initiated after the drone footage surfaced on social media.



The source added that the New Delhi district is a highly sensitive area where prior permission is mandatory for flying drones, and any violation of the prescribed rules attracts legal action. -- PTI

The Delhi police on Monday said it has taken cognisance of a viral drone video purportedly showing protesters gathered at Parliament Street and has launched an investigation into the alleged unauthorised drone operation."The authenticity of the footage and the circumstances surrounding the drone operation are being verified.