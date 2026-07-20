Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

CJP protest: Drone footage of Parl Street under probe, say police

Mon, 20 July 2026
Share:
20:56
A security jawan wields his baton against demonstrators during a march by CJP supporters in New Delhi on Monday./Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
A security jawan wields his baton against demonstrators during a march by CJP supporters in New Delhi on Monday./Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
The Delhi police on Monday said it has taken cognisance of a viral drone video purportedly showing protesters gathered at Parliament Street and has launched an investigation into the alleged unauthorised drone operation.

"The authenticity of the footage and the circumstances surrounding the drone operation are being verified. 

For this violation of applicable laws and drone regulations, appropriate legal action will be taken," Delhi Police said in a statement.

A police source said the probe was initiated after the drone footage surfaced on social media. 

The source added that the New Delhi district is a highly sensitive area where prior permission is mandatory for flying drones, and any violation of the prescribed rules attracts legal action. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CJP protest: Drone footage of Parl Street under probe
LIVE! CJP protest: Drone footage of Parl Street under probe

Wangchuk to continue hunger strike after protest crackdown
Wangchuk to continue hunger strike after protest crackdown

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has extended his indefinite hunger strike, stating he will continue until youth leaders meet parliamentarians or he is allowed to do so from the hospital. This decision follows police action against protesters...

Govt will consider demands, Nadda assures CJP
Govt will consider demands, Nadda assures CJP

A delegation from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) met Union Health Minister JP Nadda in New Delhi amidst widespread protests demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities....

No snooping at Jantar Mantar, only law and order: Govt to HC
No snooping at Jantar Mantar, only law and order: Govt to HC

The Delhi High Court is hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the "intrusive surveillance" of protesters at Jantar Mantar. The Solicitor General argued that videography is for law and order, not snooping, while the...

Modi 'most anti-youth' PM: Rahul slams Delhi police action
Modi 'most anti-youth' PM: Rahul slams Delhi police action

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "most anti-youth" PM in the country's history as he accused the government of not just failing the youth but also pouncing on them.