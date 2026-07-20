CJP march: 5 Delhi Metro stations closed over security concerns

09:49

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday closed five stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth -- over security concerns amid a protest march being carried out by the Cockroach Janta Party.



In a post on X, DMRC said the five stations would remain closed until further instructions.



The Cockroach Janta Party has announced a protest march to Parliament on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday to press for reforms in the education sector.



Even as the authorities put in place elaborate security arrangements, they said that no permission has been sought for the procession. -- PTI