CJP leaders meet JP Nadda amid protest in Delhi

16:26

As Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters attempted to march towards Parliament on Monday, the government met a delegation from the political satire group.





CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union minister J P Nadda and convey their demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.





"@AshutoshRanka and I have been at J.P. Nadda’s residence since 12 noon. The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan," Das said in a post on X.





"The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met," he added.