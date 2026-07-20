Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

CJP leaders meet JP Nadda amid protest in Delhi

Mon, 20 July 2026
Share:
16:26
image
As Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters attempted to march towards Parliament on Monday, the government met a delegation from the political satire group. 

CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union minister J P Nadda and convey their demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.

"@AshutoshRanka  and I have been at J.P. Nadda’s residence since 12 noon. The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan," Das said in a post on X.

"The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met," he added.  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CJP leaders meet JP Nadda amid protest in Delhi
LIVE! CJP leaders meet JP Nadda amid protest in Delhi

Clashes, tear gas thwart CJP's march to Parl; several injured
Clashes, tear gas thwart CJP's march to Parl; several injured

Delhi Police used sticks and batons to disperse hundreds of students and youth activists attempting to reach the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site at Jantar Mantar, where thousands had gathered to demand accountability over...

Dipke picked up by Delhi police, says CJP
Dipke picked up by Delhi police, says CJP

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which on Monday attempted to march to Parliament to register its protest on the NEET exam leak, said that its founder Abhijeet Dipke had been "picked up" by Delhi Police as protests intensified.

Children in uniform to silvers, thousands join CJP stir
Children in uniform to silvers, thousands join CJP stir

Thousands of protesters, including children, students, and the elderly, gathered in central Delhi for the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march towards Parliament. The protest, coinciding with the Monsoon Session, led to clashes...

Shah meets Pradhan amid CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' protest
Shah meets Pradhan amid CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' protest

Amidst escalating student protests over alleged NEET examination irregularities, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a crucial meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting the growing pressure on the government for...